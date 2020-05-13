Shahbaz lauds US envoy for his role in boosting ties

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif while thanking US Ambassador Paul Jones for his valued role in strengthening bilateral relationship with Pakistan has stressed the need to continue working together towards a shared future.

Responding to a letter by Paul Jones, Shahbaz on Tuesday extended his heartfelt gratitude for kind greetings for the holy month of Ramazan. He lauded Jones' positive role in fortifying bilateral ties between the two countries. He appreciated the letter by the American ambassador to apprise him of the cooperation extended by the US to Pakistan in the shared fight against Covid-19.

“Indeed, in addition to the health crisis, we will see long term economic ties following this pandemic as well. Therefore, it is imperative that we continue to work together towards a better future,” he said.

Shahbaz said he is grateful for the extensive support that the US has rendered to Pakistan in addressing the Covid-19 public health crisis. “The bilateral relations between our countries are dynamic, and this has been evident during the time of the current crisis,” he pointed out. He extended sympathies on the loss of more than 80,000 precious American lives due to the coronavirus.