Child ‘rapists’ mock Zainab Alert Bill

RAWALPINDI: Despite passage of ‘Zainab Alert Bill’ by Parliament to protect children from rape and molestation, two men gang-raped a girl child a few days back in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

The age of the victim is 12 years and 8 months, according to the Nadra record.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak said the age of the victim had already been confirmed through multiple sources, including the Nadra records, the passport of the victim as well as the ‘Residence Permit’ issued by the Dubai government. “She is actually 12 years and 8 months old,” the RPO confirmed. He said the victim and her family had already been provided with police security because the culprits were threatening them with dire consequences.

“Two investigation officers of Rawat Police Station have been suspended and the case has been transferred to ASP Ms Benish under the supervision of SSP (Investigation) Mr. Faisal for further investigations,” the RPO said.

To another question, Mr Tajik said a case could not be registered under the ‘Zainab Alert Bill’, as it was only applicable in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) limits.

Legal and human rights experts, when contacted, expressed their shock over the fact that the ‘Zainab Alert Bill’ was only applicable in the ICT limits and nowhere else in the country.

“This is absolutely ridiculous because ‘Zainab Alert Bill’ was enacted in the wake of horrendous rape and murder case of Zainab in Kasur and was meant to protect minor children all over the country,” a human rights activist said. It was learnt that the father of the girl has died and she along with her mother had recently returned from Dubai. The women lawyer representing the victim has been pressing for the case trial under the ‘Zainab Alert Bill’, but some quarters are trying hard to create ambiguities about the age of the girl. On the other hand, the police are dragging their feet over investigation. The victim’s lawyer fears that the culprits might take the maximum benefit of doubt from the botched up investigations and mutilation of facts in the case. The lawyer has demanded immediate medical examination of the victim of and urged the authorities to put her in the custody of Child Protection Bureau. It has been learnt that some highly influential people in the government are threatening the victim’s mother to strike a deal with the accused party.