close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
May 13, 2020

Diamer-Bhasha construction historic news: Gen Asim

Top Story

NR
News Report
May 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa has hailed the announcement related to beginning of Diamer-Bhasha Dam’s construction as historic. The CPEC Authority chairman said in a statement, “Announcing to start construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam today is historic news for all generations of Pakistan. He further wrote, “a huge stimulus for our economy, create 16500 jobs, generate 4500 MW Hydel Power & irrigate 1.2 m acres agri land, enhance Tarbela Dam’s age by 35 years.”

Latest News

More From Top Story