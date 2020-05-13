Diamer-Bhasha construction historic news: Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa has hailed the announcement related to beginning of Diamer-Bhasha Dam’s construction as historic. The CPEC Authority chairman said in a statement, “Announcing to start construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam today is historic news for all generations of Pakistan. He further wrote, “a huge stimulus for our economy, create 16500 jobs, generate 4500 MW Hydel Power & irrigate 1.2 m acres agri land, enhance Tarbela Dam’s age by 35 years.”