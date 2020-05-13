Plea for end to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s extending detention

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Petition before LHC contends attempts made to criminalise 34-year-old civil matter; parties to deal, land owners, LDA didn’t object; every owner had right to 15 one-Kanal plots; allegation of illegal allocation of streets, additional land a farce; LDA showed it’s prudence, saved expenses of streets construction; Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman cannot be blamed for change in master plan by LDA; charge of paying less-than-market price wrong; further detention violation of rights guaranteed under Constitution;
arrest at complaint verification stage violation of court’s orders; detention without hearing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman violates basic rights; Counsel Amjad Pervaiz represents Mir Shakil-ur-RahmanFor details of petition, please visit wwe.thenews.com.pk