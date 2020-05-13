Global corona toll crosses 290,000

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 290,462 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to international media reports. At least 4,310,946 cases of coronavirus have been registered

in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,566,775 are now considered recovered. The US has the highest number of total deaths with 82,855 out of 1,395,026 cases. Britain has the second highest toll with 32,692 deaths from 226,463 cases. Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive. It is followed by Italy with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, Spain with 26,920 fatalities and 269,520 infections and France with 26,643 deaths and 177,423 cases. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,919 cases. It has 78,171 recovered cases. Russia has the world´s second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday. The new cases brought Russia´s total to 232,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and now behind only the United States and Spain which has reported 1,395,026 and 269,520 cases respectively. Russia has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases per day for over a week.

Officials say the high number of cases reflects a huge testing campaign, with some 5.8 million tests carried out so far.