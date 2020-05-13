Youth injured over monetary issue

DASKA: A youth was shot at and injured over monetary dispute in the area of City police. Sajjad Butt gave loan to Adeel some time ago. On the day of the incident, Adeel, Usman, Khurram and Rafi entered the house of Sajjad and allegedly shot at and injured him.

DACOITY: Two dacoits robbed a couple of cash and valuables here. Murtaza and his wife were going to their home when two robbers intercepted them and looted Rs 9,000, a cell phone and gold ornaments.