Cars mega scam criminal ‘arrested’

LAHORE: CIA Model Town police claimed to have arrested Hafiz Muzammil involved in a mega scam of cars. He along with Hafiz Mudassar used to get cars on rent and sell them in different cities on very low price. Police have not declared his arrest officially so far. Further investigations are under way.