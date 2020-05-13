close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Woman killed, two injured over kids fight

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

LAHORE: A woman was killed while two others injured over the fight of children in Raiwind City police limits Tuesday. The body of victim Razia Bibi has been shifted to morgue for autopsy while the injured persons were shifted to a hospital. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.

Latest News

More From Pakistan