Woman killed, two injured over kids fight

LAHORE: A woman was killed while two others injured over the fight of children in Raiwind City police limits Tuesday. The body of victim Razia Bibi has been shifted to morgue for autopsy while the injured persons were shifted to a hospital. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.