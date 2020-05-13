Growth rate: Pakistan’s finance officials comply with IMF, WB

ISLAMABAD: The ministries of finance and planning commission are currently standing poles apart over macroeconomic projections for the outgoing and upcoming financial years and it is so far unclear how key numbers would be reconciled for the next budget of 2020-21.

However, some top officials argued that the finalisation of provisional figure of GDP growth would pave the way for reconciliation on remaining key macroeconomic indicators, including growth rate target, inflation, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, debt to GDP ratio and other indicators for the next financial year.

At the moment, all eyes are on finalisation of provisional GDP growth figures for the outgoing fiscal year as the IMF, World Bank, Economic Intelligence Unit and other international credit rating agencies had predicted contraction of economic growth and estimated that Pakistan’s growth would shrink into negative 1.5 to 1.7 percent for the outgoing fiscal year. The IMF had estimated the real GDP growth at 2 percent and inflation at 8 percent for the next fiscal year.

In order to comply with the projections made by the IMF and WB, the ministry of finance and State Bank of Pakistan aligned their projections with them, while the Planning Commission during the meeting of Monetary and Fiscal Coordination Board, held under the chairmanship of the adviser to the PM on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, clearly apprised that the growth rate would remain positive in the range of 1 to 2 percent. After the recent heavy rains, the GDP growth rate might further slide as the production of wheat target would be missed out by 1.5 to 2 million tons, falling from 27 million tons to 25 million tons for the current fiscal year.

One top official of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) told this scribe that they did not pay any heed to what others were talking about the growth figures. When the national accounts committee would meet, it would calculate figures on the basis of available official data of prescribed methodology. However, they were of the view that the adviser to the PM on finance had conveyed clearly to come up with figures in transparent manner, irrespective what others were suggesting on this account. But still there is an apprehension that the growth figures might be manipulated to paint a bleak picture on the economic front.

When contacted, former economic adviser and renowned economist Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan said, “It is being observed that ever since the IMF came out a negative growth of 1.5 per cent for the current fiscal year (2019-20) to plead a case for US$1.39 billion loan from rapid financing instrument (RFI) from their management, both the SBP and the ministry of finance are bent upon proving the IMF right by showing a negative growth of 1.5 per cent."

Dr Hassan said there appears to be two reasons for presenting a horrible picture of the country, first, since both the IMF and the World Bank have come out with a negative growth for this year, both the SBP and ministry of finance wanted to appease their former employers and forcing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to come out with a negative growth.

This simply suggests that the extreme poverty of the capacity of both the institutions to think independently, Dr Ashfaque added. Secondly, these two institutions want to paint a bleak picture of Pakistan to get debt relief from G20. This is a sad state of affairs. In my calculation, this year's growth would be somewhere 1.5 to 1.8 per cent because of the damage that the recent unpredictable rain has caused to wheat crop. “Had the rain not caused damage to wheat crop, while the growth would have been in the range of 2.0-2.5 per cent,” he concluded.