Two carlifters arrested

KOHAT: Two carlifters were arrested and a snatched cab recovered from their possession here on Tuesday, police said. ASP Danyal told the media persons that two accused, Zafar Iqbal and Habibur Rehman booked the cab of Akram Khan from Hangu to Kohat on May 5. He said that the accused snatched the cab on Dhoda Road while injuring him.