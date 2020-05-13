close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 13, 2020

Two carlifters arrested

National

 
May 13, 2020

KOHAT: Two carlifters were arrested and a snatched cab recovered from their possession here on Tuesday, police said. ASP Danyal told the media persons that two accused, Zafar Iqbal and Habibur Rehman booked the cab of Akram Khan from Hangu to Kohat on May 5. He said that the accused snatched the cab on Dhoda Road while injuring him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan