BISP beneficiary scam: FIA registers FIRs against 58 Sindh govt female officers of Grade 17 to 20

SUKKUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday had registered FIRs against 58 Sindh government’s female officers of grade-17 to 20 of education and health departments, who were the alleged beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and had failed to pay the plea-bargain amount to the national exchequer.

Reports said these 58 female government officers did not submit the plea-bargain amount, so the FIA had initially decided to register FIRs against them, who mostly belonged to Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.