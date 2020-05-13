BISP beneficiary scam: FIA registers FIRs against 58 Sindh govt female officers of Grade 17 to 20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday had registered FIRs against 58 Sindh government’s female officers of grade-17 to 20 of education and health departments, who were the alleged beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and had failed to pay the plea-bargain amount to the national exchequer.
Reports said these 58 female government officers did not submit the plea-bargain amount, so the FIA had initially decided to register FIRs against them, who mostly belonged to Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.