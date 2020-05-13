Covid-19 pandemic: KP govt avoids furloughing non-essential employees

PESHAWAR: The government collected donations from the people in the country and abroad to face the economic challenges in the wake of the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic but it ignored furloughing the non-essential staff as was practiced elsewhere in the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic has badly hit economies all over the world and Pakistan is no exception. Majority of the countries responded to the Covid-19 outbreak by imposing lockdowns. This resulted in the closure of offices and businesses. In order to save resources, even in the developed world, many companies and state departments furloughed non-essential staff.

Pakistan has a very large bureaucratic staff, which was told to stay at home when the lockdown started. Even essential service public hospitals shut down OPDs and stopped non-emergency admissions and routine operations.

The private companies and organisations in Pakistan decided to layoff temporary workers while non-essential employees were furloughed.

However, the government did not furlough its non-essential staff to save resources although it was seeking financial help from other countries. The government can take an exercise to determine the amount of work carried out by individuals during the lockdown period and may want to consider the option to furlough non-essential staff as it seemed unfair to spend much-needed public funds for paying those who were not working at all.

A lot of doctors and supporting staff are reluctant to work under the prevailing conditions. They can be given the option of retirement, furlough or layoff. A furlough is a temporary layoff from work. People who get furloughed usually get to return to their job after a furlough. People often encounter the word furlough during government shutdowns in which non-essential public employees are told not to go to work. Private companies also furlough employees. In general people are not paid during furlough but they do keep employment benefits, such as health insurance. Workers are ordered to do anything work related while they are on furlough.