Traffic police in Mansehra launch ‘No mask, no petrol’ drive

MANSEHRA: The traffic police have launched no mask, no petrol camping in order to compel motorists to follow precautionary measures laid down by government to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have asked petroleum filling stations across district to ensure vehicles are not supplied with petrol until drivers are wearing the mask,” Jamalzeb Khan, the district traffic police in-charge, told reporters on Tuesday.He said that DIGP had inaugurated no mask, no petrol and no mask no shopping driver and had ordered district police officers in all eight districts to follow the suit. “I am sure this drive would meet to a high success as in past we have also introduced a highly successful no hamlet no petrol drive,” he added.

He said that police had also fined hundreds of vehicles before ending of lockdown to ensure intra and inter district and provincial passengers transport ban imposed by government.