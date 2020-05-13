PHC’s principal seat closed over coronavirus threat

PESHAWAR: The principal seat of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) would be closed from May 13 to May 31 to protect judges and judicial officers from coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the PHC Registrar office on Tuesday, the principal seat including all offices, branches, basic health units, bar-rooms, advocate general block, consultation rooms, bar library, book shops and the service shed of paralegal staff in Peshawar shall be closed except for essential staff of the general branch, protocol, security and accounts.

The notification added that two single benches shall be functional and institution branch shall only receive bail matters and release copies of bails-related matters only. Also, it said two principal staff officers shall work in rotation while the officers, ladies and staff belonging to other districts shall have exemption. It added that all staff of the principal seat shall give affidavits that neither they nor their immediate relatives and neighbours were diagnosed with or suspected of coronavirus. In case of this affirmative deposition, the staff members would be under obligation to produce a laboratory test report of being not infected with Covid-19. In case the staff fails to give this affidavit or was later found to be false, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against him or her. The notification added that the step had been taken in public interest and to protect the honorable judges and judicial officers as recently some of the staff members were found coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, according to sources about 11 staff members of PHC had tested positive for the Covid-19. Among them were members from the writ branch and criminal and RFA branches of the court. The sources said that seven new suspected cases of Covid-19 had also been reported