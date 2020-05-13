Man stabbed to death in mosque

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified accused stabbed a young man to death inside a mosque here on Tuesday, police said. They said that a young man identified Misbah was found dead inside the mosque in Khoidadkhel locality. They said that the accused first tied the victim to a pillar and then stabbed him several times to death. The police shifted the body to the Government City Hospital for autopsy and launched investigation after registering the case.