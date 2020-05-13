close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Man stabbed to death in mosque

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified accused stabbed a young man to death inside a mosque here on Tuesday, police said. They said that a young man identified Misbah was found dead inside the mosque in Khoidadkhel locality. They said that the accused first tied the victim to a pillar and then stabbed him several times to death. The police shifted the body to the Government City Hospital for autopsy and launched investigation after registering the case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan