Man stabbed to death in mosque

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified accused stabbed a young man to death inside a mosque here on Tuesday, police said. They said that a young man identified Misbah was found dead inside the mosque in Khoidadkhel locality. They said that the accused first tied the victim to a pillar and then stabbed him several times to death. The police shifted the body to the Government City Hospital for autopsy and launched investigation after registering the case.