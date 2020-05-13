Man dies, wife injured in accident

HARIPUR: A man was killed while his wife sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Baka village here on Tuesday. Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Muhammad Shafiq was on the way to Hasanabadal from Haripur with his wife Raheela Bibi on a motorcycle. When they reached near village Baka, a recklessly driven truck ran over the motorcycle, killing Shafiq and injuring her. Rescue workers shifted the dead and injured woman to Haripur Trauma Centre from where the woman was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad, police said.