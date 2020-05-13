Three killed, seven injured as rivals trade fire in Dargai

DARGAI: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and seven others sustained injuries over a dispute on a route in Wazirabad area here on Tuesday.

Locals said that two brothers identified as ex-councillor Niaz Muhammad and Gul Zaman traded fire over dispute of a route in Wazirabad area. As a result, the two brothers and wife of Niaz Muhammad were killed, while seven others, including three children sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Saddam Hussain, Samad Khan, Daniyal Khan, sons of, Niaz Muhammad and wife of Muhammad Imran and three minor children named Rayan and Awais, sons of, Gul Zaman and Samia, daughter of, Muhammad Imran.

The dead and injured were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dargai, from where four wounded persons were referred to the Mardan Medical Complex because of their precarious condition.Soon after the incident, the Malakand Levies rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The initial reports suggested that the family had an issue over the demarcation of route, which led to tragic incident.