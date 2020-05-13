close
Wed May 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Corona testing laboratory goes functional at Bannu hospital

National

Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

BANNU: The coronavirus testing laboratory on Tuesday went functional at the Khilfa Gulnawaz Hospital, Bannu.Bannu Division Commissioner Adil Siddiqui said that the laboratory had an enhanced capacity to conduct tests of many people for the coronavirus and get result instantly. He said people, particularly those who had a history of travelling, should come for the coronavirus test without any hesitation.

