Corona testing laboratory goes functional at Bannu hospital

BANNU: The coronavirus testing laboratory on Tuesday went functional at the Khilfa Gulnawaz Hospital, Bannu.Bannu Division Commissioner Adil Siddiqui said that the laboratory had an enhanced capacity to conduct tests of many people for the coronavirus and get result instantly. He said people, particularly those who had a history of travelling, should come for the coronavirus test without any hesitation.