HEC directs varsities to announce exam policies

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Tariq Banuri directing the universities across the country to announce examination policies has said that the purpose of examinations is to reward students for actions that will make them successful in their future lives.

He was responding to a question whether universities should promote students without any exam during a meeting with the vice-chancellors (VCs) and Rectors of all public and private universities of the country.

The meeting decided that all universities would announce their policies on examinations and admissions within one week. "Examinations and assessments are an integral part of the teaching process. Attempts to eliminate exams will have severe repercussions for education quality and student achievement”, he said and added “Only fake degree mills issue degrees and certificates without verification".

This was the fourth meeting between HEC and the VCs since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was convened to reach consensus on examinations policy, admissions policy, academic quality and the academic calendar during the virus pandemic.

All attempts shall be made to protect the academic calendar. The special problems faced by graduating students will be addressed. HEC will set up an appellate system to follow up on student complaints.

Sharing their views on the occasion, the VCs appreciated HEC for its proactive approach towards the impending academic hardships in the wake of lockdown and closure of universities. They agreed to come up with their examination policies, based on natures of examinations, aligned with their respective feasibility scenarios and needs of students.

Participants agreed that HEC and universities had shared objectives, as they wanted to save the semester, avoid disruption in academic calendar, motivate students to keep learning, and address the issues of graduating students. The common sentiment among the academic leadership is that semester should not be allowed to go waste.