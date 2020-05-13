close
Wed May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020

11 persons test corona positive in Lalamusa

May 13, 2020

LALAMUSA: As many as 11 persons were tested corona positive here. It was said by Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad while addressing a meeting held to review coronavirus situation here in the district.

He said that coronavirus test reports of 1,180 persons belonging to Gujrat district were received on Tuesday in which 11 were declared positive while the reports announced 1,168 people negative. On the other hand, 48 corona patients had been discharged from Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital after recovery, he informed.

