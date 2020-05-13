Corrupt doing politics: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that "coronaviruses of corruption" are even doing politics over a serious issue like coronavirus. In a statement, he said the opposition is only point-scoring on the virus issue and those who are making tall claims have not done anything practical.

Opposition parties have been isolated and have also left the people alone, he told. He said that it is the best time to rise above mundane politics to serve the people. He advised the opposition parties to realise facts of this pandemic as there is enough time for politics in future. He said that politics should be avoided on the most important challenge like covid-19.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken timely and far-sighted decisions to deal with the covid-19, the chief minister added. How can those who mercilessly looted the national kitty talk about the welfare of masses? He regretted the opposition leaders tried to sabotage national unity despite the onslaught of the pandemic. The negative role being played by the opposition during the pandemic has become a part of history and the Pakistani nation will never forgive the negative political players. Those who indulged in individualistic initiatives, in this hour of trial, have been fully exposed, the chief minister concluded.