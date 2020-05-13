US anti-Semitic acts hit record high: Jewish NGO

NEW YORK: The United States saw a record number of anti-Semitic incidents last year, including a sharp spike in physical attacks, the Anti-Defamation League said Tuesday in its annual report. The ADL, which works to protect Jewish communities, recorded 2,107 acts of anti-Semitism in the US in 2019, the highest number since record-keeping began in 1979. “This was a year of unprecedented antisemitic activity, a time when many Jewish communities across the country had direct encounters with hate,” CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “This contributed to a rising climate of anxiety and fear in our communities.