Global arrest call issued for US diplomat’s wife wanted for UK car crash

LONDON: Interpol has issued a red notice for the provisional arrest of a US diplomat´s wife charged over a car crash in Britain that killed a teenager, his family has said. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August last year when his motorcycle collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near an air force base in Croughton, central England, used by the US military as a communications hub. The car was driven by Anne Sacoolas, who then returned to the United States despite a police investigation, which saw her charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Sacoolas, 42, whose husband was an intelligence official and has herself been reported to have been a CIA operative, has since claimed she had diplomatic immunity from prosecution. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has rejected Britain´s extradition request and strained the two countries´ normally close relations. Radd Seiger, spokesman for Dunn´s family, said late Monday on Twitter: “I can confirm that Interpol have circulated a Red Notice in respect of #AnneSacoolas. “Police forces around the world are requested to locate her and provisionally arrest her with a view to her extradition to the UK,” he added. British police issued the request to Interpol that she be apprehended if she tries to leave the United States, with a view to her eventual extradition.

A red notice is not an international arrest warrant, but is issued for those wanted for prosecution or sentencing. Dunn´s mother Charlotte told ITV´s Good Morning Britain show on Tuesday that the news gave her “confidence that... the UK authorities are clearly on the same page as us. “It was a very emotional afternoon yesterday. We didn´t really expect it. Many, many tears. “The elation is always short lived, we shouldn´t have to be going through this,” she added. Dunn´s parents visited the White House in October to meet US President Donald Trump. They said he was warm and welcoming but criticised the White House´s attempts to engineer a snap meeting with Sacoolas, who was in a room next door with photographers. The US State Department confirmed it had rejected the request, saying Sacoolas had immunity from criminal jurisdiction during her stay in the UK.