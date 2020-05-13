close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

‘PM fails to deliver’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Chairman Barabri Party Pakistan Jawad Ahmad has said this is not the time to do politics but to serve people but one feels heartbroken after hearing political speeches at a National Assembly session which was especially called for relief and making laws, but instead political maneuvering began there.

Latest News

More From Lahore