‘PM fails to deliver’

Chairman Barabri Party Pakistan Jawad Ahmad has said this is not the time to do politics but to serve people but one feels heartbroken after hearing political speeches at a National Assembly session which was especially called for relief and making laws, but instead political maneuvering began there.