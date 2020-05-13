PO arrested

LAHORE: Defence police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in fraud, cheque dishonour and other cases. The accused, Tahir Mahmood of Mustafa Town, was wanted by the police in fraud and cheque dishonour cases. Complainant Muhammad Shafiq Butt had filed an application against accused Tahir Mahmood for receiving Rs874,000 from him for the purchase dentist equipment from Iran, but he neither imported the equipment nor returned his money. Later, the accused gave him a cheque for Rs 874,000, which bounced. The police said the accused had been absconding since 2006, and was involved in many fraud cases.