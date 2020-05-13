Wapda workers get bonus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and thanked Wapda for accepting the just demand of the workers and assured that the workers will continue to perform their duties for building and development of Wapda projects and efficient generation of electricity and will spare no effort for the service of the nation.