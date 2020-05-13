close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Wapda workers get bonus

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Lahore: Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and thanked Wapda for accepting the just demand of the workers and assured that the workers will continue to perform their duties for building and development of Wapda projects and efficient generation of electricity and will spare no effort for the service of the nation.

Latest News

More From Lahore