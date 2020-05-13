Governor Sarwar warns bureaucrats over water project

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has reprimanded bureaucrats for creating hurdles in the way of Aab-i-Pak Authority that was created to provide safe drinking water to people on their doorsteps.

Lack of cooperation on part of Punjab bureaucracy regarding Aab-e-Pak Authority has ignited the governor who has warned the ‘Baboos’ to 'mend their ways' or ready to get exposed till next Wednesday.

The governor, who is also patron-in-chief of Aab e Pak Authority established last year after his repeated efforts, came hard on Punjab bureaucracy for creating hurdles in the way of the body which is meant to provide clean drinking water to the Punjab population. This is noteworthy that Aab-e-Pak Authority was established after receiving approval from the Punjab Assembly. An amount of Rs 8 billion was allocated for the project

This body though headed by the governor still has to rely on different departments of the Punjab including Planning and Development, Local Government, Finance and Public Health Engineering. In the year 2019, Chaudhry Sarwar had to wait for months to get the approval of this body from the floor of Punjab Assembly where sources said that his tussle with Chaudhrys delayed the passage of the bill.

However, when the body was formed and its board of directors was announced, it was expected that the governor would exercise his independent role on the body but the authority had to rely on different departments mentioned above for the issues like approval of schemes, release of funds, etc.

During last couple of months, not much was done by the government to make the Aab e Pak Authority functional in its true spirit so that it could start functioning and executing the projects. Some of the senior figures associated to the Punjab government stated that bureaucracy did not consider Aab e Pak Authority on priority as major focus of the administration remained towards Corona. However, at the same time, some of the senior members of the government believe that repeated reshuffle in the bureaucracy is the main reason behind the delay in many projects including this body. Sources said that currently, the Planning and Development department officials were not cooperating with the governor and interestingly, this department is headed by none other than the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The Punjab governor is also unhappy with the Cabinet Committee and Finance and Business which according to sources linger on the things that eventually affect the project. The bureaucracy of this department is directly answerable to the CM which gives a clear indication of differences between the two power centres of the province. A group of MPAs and even ministers within PTI is unhappy with the bureaucracy and they want the CM to establish a firm grip on the Baboos, which otherwise could damage the party.

