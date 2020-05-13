Fitra fixed at min Rs120

Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president and leader of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has said in view of inflation the rate of Fitra, charity to be paid before Eidul Fitr, has increased.

Addressing a meeting of scholars here on Tuesday, he said those who regularly eat wheat bread should pay Fitra at the rate of Rs 120 per family member, while those who eat both wheat and rice should pay Rs 200, while those who eat rice as main food item should pay Rs 300 per person. He said Fitra is calculated at the rate of nearly two kilograms of wheat and rice. He said those desiring to give Fitra according to the standard of dates and raisins should pay Rs 1600 for dates (price of 4 kg) while the Fitra according to raisins as basic food should be Rs 2000 per person. He appealed to the believers to pay the Fitra to the destitute before Eidul Fitr so that they should also enjoy the joy of Eid.

Cheques distributed

Lahore Investigation Wing distributed cheques of Rs 50 lakh among the investigating officers under the head of investigation expenses. The cheques were given to 101 investigating officers. DSP Headquarters Investigation distributed the cheques.