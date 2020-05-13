Teachers’ body demand inflation allowance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has submitted its recommendations for education budget 2020-2021 demanding the provision of at least 25 per cent inflation allowance to schoolteachers across the province. PTU has also demanded special allowance of Rs 1,500 to IT teachers as being provided to Science teachers. The schoolteachers also demanded 50 percent increase in pension and 90 percent income tax rebate to schoolteachers.