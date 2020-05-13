Lockdown end impossible during pandemic: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that complete resumption of the business and trade activities could not be possible in the wake of spread of covid-19 in the City.

In a meeting with the representatives of Lahore Restaurant Association here Tuesday, the minister acknowledged the restaurant industry contribution to economic activities, revenue and employment generation. However, the minister said that the government was closely monitoring the situation and gradually ensuring the revival of the economic activities. He said the industrial sector protection was unavoidable for economic revival of the country. But, ending of lockdown completely could not be possible in growing covid-19 cases.

He said thousands of people were attached with the restaurant industry. He asked the restaurant sector for the government support in this hour as the support will be helpful in early resumption of the activities in the sector.

Earlier, the representatives of the association assured the minister of strict implementation of the SOPs made by the government for resumption of the business in the wake of covid-19.