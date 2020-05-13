10 SHOs transferred, posted

LAHORE: Ten SHOs were transferred and posted here on Tuesday. Subtain has been posted as Islampura SHO, Usman as additional Nawankot SHO, Ikram as Haier SHO, Imran as Subzazar SHO, Rizwan as SHO Musti Gate, and Shahid has been posted as Sattukatla SHO. Mansoor Ahmad, Tariq Ali, Ali Abbas, and Shahzad were closed to lines.

Sanitizers for cops: A delegation of a private school system called on CCPO Lahore on Tuesday and gifted the Lahore police hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizers were prepared by the students of Chemistry class.