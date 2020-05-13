CM Usman Buzdar opens cities cleanliness programme

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the cities cleanliness and municipal services improvement programme of the Local Government Department.

A ceremony was held at Racecourse Park in which 24 mini tippers were handed over to deputy commissioner Sialkot while 12 mini tippers to DC Sahiwal. He also inspected modern sewerage safety van and announced providing funds for giving these vans to every city to protect the lives of the sewermen.

He said that cities cleanliness operation would be improved under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme. Steps had been taken to develop the standard of municipal services and provision of latest machinery had been started to improve the waste management system in Sahiwal and Sialkot, he added.

He said that 1,088 vehicles and other required equipment would be provided to Sialkot with an amount of Rs592 million. Similarly, 942 vehicles and other machinery would be provided to Sahiwal with a sum of Rs293 million, he added. The chief minister maintained that cities were facing problems in providing basic facilities due to population boom and varied industrial activities.

The PTI government had started a programme to provide municipal services at the doorsteps of the citizens, he added. Under this programme, the standard of different municipal services would be improved and machinery worth Rs885 million would be provided to the both districts. The Asian Development Bank had provided financial assistance to the Punjab government for this programme which included waste management, water supply, disposal and provision of clean drinking water, he added. Secretary Local Government briefed about the safety van and details of other machinery.

wheat purchase: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the provincial government had purchased 3.2 million metric ton wheat while more than 91 percent gunny bags had also been distributed among the farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here in which progress on wheat procurement campaign was reviewed.

Opp: Usman Buzdar has said that "coronaviruses of corruption" are even doing politics over a serious issue like coronavirus. In a statement, he said the opposition is only point-scoring on the virus issue and those who are making tall claims have not done anything practical.

donation: Chief Executive Officer of Zhenfa Pakistan Maqsood Basra called on Usman Buzdar and presented a cheque for Rs5 million on behalf of his company for CM’s Fund for Corona Control.

Meanwhile, President Zonergy Richard and Kevin also presented Rs2 million cheque to the chief minister for coronavirus control fund. President Zonergy also donated 5,000 masks.