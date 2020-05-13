72pc wheat target achieved, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that a coordinated policy has been implemented for the procurement of wheat in Punjab which was aimed to bring direct benefits to the farmers.

The minister said that 72 percent target of wheat procurement had been achieved in Punjab while distribution of 92 percent bardana to farmers had also been completed so far. Replying to questions of the Food Department in the current session of the Punjab Assembly, Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that this year the Punjab government had ensured uninterrupted supply of bardana to the farmers all over the province. He told that wheat procurement drive had been inspected on the spot by him and no complaint had been found on ground.

The minister said that Punjab had set a target of purchasing 4.5 million metric tonnes of wheat which would be completed ahead of time Insha Allah. He said that the Punjab government would also meet the wheat requirement of KP besides itself while an additional purchase of 5 lakh metric tonnes was also under consideration for an extraordinary situation.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that illegal transportation of wheat in Punjab had been strictly curtailed and large scale operations had been carried out against the hoarders without any discrimination. He assured that Insha Allah the people of Punjab would not be facing the shortage of food grains. He claimed that the food department was fulfilling its responsibilities and all necessary steps were being taken to meet the requirements.

The minister also answered various supplementary questions of the food department and informed the session about the steps taken by the department for the betterment of this sector.