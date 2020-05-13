Hansie Cronje’s father dies

CAPE TOWN: A decent man died in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon. He played, he coached, he administered, he commentated, he mentored. He was the kind of cricket person who was comfortable among important personages and equally at home helping to pull on the covers. But it is as a father that he will be remembered: one of his sons was Hansie Cronje.

If you mentioned Nicolaas Everhardus Cronje in conversation, in South Africa and beyond, no one would know who you were talking about. If you spoke of Ewie Cronje, everyone did. From a distance, he looked magisterial. Up close, he had a grandfather’s warmth. He afforded the same basic respect to juniors and seniors alike and expected nothing more than basic respect from them. Here, you couldn’t help thinking, was a man who knew right from wrong and had the courage to say which was which. So how had the most infamous fixer cricket has yet known emerged from under his wing?