close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 13, 2020

Hansie Cronje’s father dies

Sports

AFP
May 13, 2020

CAPE TOWN: A decent man died in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon. He played, he coached, he administered, he commentated, he mentored. He was the kind of cricket person who was comfortable among important personages and equally at home helping to pull on the covers. But it is as a father that he will be remembered: one of his sons was Hansie Cronje.

If you mentioned Nicolaas Everhardus Cronje in conversation, in South Africa and beyond, no one would know who you were talking about. If you spoke of Ewie Cronje, everyone did. From a distance, he looked magisterial. Up close, he had a grandfather’s warmth. He afforded the same basic respect to juniors and seniors alike and expected nothing more than basic respect from them. Here, you couldn’t help thinking, was a man who knew right from wrong and had the courage to say which was which. So how had the most infamous fixer cricket has yet known emerged from under his wing?

Latest News

More From Sports