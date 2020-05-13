PCB’s step-motherly treatment: Salim Malik threatens to move ICC

ISLAMABAD: Salim Malik has threatened to move the International Cricket Council (ICC) in case he continues to get step motherly treatment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a website interview, Malik said he would be having no option but to move to the ICC in that case. “Look I am not getting the same treatment as others who were part of this whole sage in 90s are getting. The PCB is treating me as if I have done anything different to what others who are now art of the Board did in the past.”

The former Pakistan captain said he would be having no other option but to move to ICC and tell the body all what had happened in the past. “I have had enough. Now the time has come for the PCB to treat me on equal lines. I want to serve the game as I know I have a lot to teach young players. I have decades of experience with me and I want to share that experience with the youth.” Malik said he wanted to serve country’s cricket as a coach. “Those knowing me well would have agree on my coaching prowess.”