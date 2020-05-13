Remembering Mansoor on 2nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: It has been two years since the country has lost legendary Mansoor Ahmad-possibly the leading contributor in winning laurels for the country on hockey field.

No other green badge holder of modern era has contributed so much to Pakistan hockey successes as did Mansoor. The country owes the last two major international victories entirely to the goalkeeper, who was solid under the bar and possibly the fittest of all others played during his hey days. This correspondent is a witness to all his major achievements for Pakistan especially in early and mid-nineties and was one of the few journalists who travelled with the team to Sydney (Australia) in 1994 to cover the World Cup Hockey played at the Olympic Stadium adjacent to Paramata Road.

Mansoor’s uncanny ability to guard the goal turned out to be the winning recipe for Pakistan in the World Cup and earlier in the Champions Trophy held in Lahore. It is no exaggeration to admit that had it not been to Mansoor, possibly winning the last two majors would have been only a dream. His under the bar prowess first earned Pakistan a place in the 1994 World Cup final at the expense of Germany and later the title beating Holland in final. Both semis and final Pakistan won on penalty shootouts courtesy to solo effort of his.

Six months prior to the World Cup, Mansoor was again in the limelight when Pakistan earned their first major title after 1984 Olympic Games gold medal. Again he came to rescue first for a place in the final and then earning the Champions Trophy title in Lahore in 1994.

However, despite all these on the field heroics, his private life was marred by one shock following another.The first shock he received after turning into all-time mega hero was the one when players headed by Shahbaz Ahmad Senior staged a revolt against his captaincy as the team was about to leave for 1996 Atlanta Olympics. This correspondent who travelled with the team to USA is privy to the fact that Shahbaz refused to play under Mansoor’s captaincy and was initially not part of the team that left for Atlanta to compete in the event. Though Shahbaz later joined the team, his refusal to play under him came as biggest shock to a player like Mansoor who always stood up for him (Shahbaz).

Then came the most critical phase of his life when he called it a day from international hockey and started concentrating on his employment with Pakistan Customs. He was promoted to a position of Superintendent in Customs and was appointed in-charge of a warehouse in Karachi.