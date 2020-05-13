PCB likely to reduce its overall expenditure

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to cut to size its staff and reduce its overall expenditure in its next budget amidst its reported failure to lure sponsors for regional domestic teams.

According to sources, the PCB has drafted its budget for the 2020-21 season, and BoG member Asad Ali Khan played a prominent role in exercise.While the board has been adamant that it would not force pay cuts on its playing staff due to premature end of last season, but sources say PCB CEO Wasim Khan is considering downsizing to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the PCB marketing department has been unable to secure a sponsor for domestic season for a second straight year putting burden on the PCB coffers. In the absence of a sponsorship deal, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has admitted that the board will now have to spend Rs1.5 billion of its own funds to stage the domestic season.

The PCB chief, wanted 50 per cent of the domestic season’s cost to be borne by sponsors but due to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 sponsors were unwilling to commit.