Amir, Wahab likely to be axed from PCB’s Central Contract list

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his recommendations on the men’s central contract list for 2020-21 season to the PCB Chairman, who after final scrutiny announce the names most likely on Wednesday.

Experienced pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are likely to be dropped from renewed Central Contracts which will be announced on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Amir and Wahab are not in central contracts as the final list of players has been sent to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani for approval.Marred by fitness issues, Hasan Ali is also likely to be excluded from the central contracts whereas former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been demoted to B category from A. Sources further said that Test skipper Azhar Ali has been promoted to A category whereas Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa, and Mohammad Husnain will be in central contracts for the first time. It must be noted here that current central contracts will expire on June 30. New central contract will come into effect from July 1. Around 19 to 20 players are expected to get the new central contracts.