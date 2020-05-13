US Supreme Court enters fray over Trump tax documents

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court takes up Tuesday the most politically charged case of the year — President Donald Trump’s refusal to turn over his tax returns and financial records to Congress and a New York prosecutor, a case that may define the limits of presidential immunity. The high court’s nine justices, confined at home by the novel coronavirus pandemic, will question lawyers for both sides at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) by telephone in a highly anticipated session to be broadcast live.