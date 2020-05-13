Israel remains focused on Iran rivalry despite virus

JERUSALEM: Comments last week from an unnamed Israeli defence official that Iran was reducing its presence in Syria sparked fierce debate about Tehran’s next moves and how the Jewish state should respond. Iran policy will inevitably be a top concern for the Israeli government to be sworn in Thursday, a unity coalition agreed after more than a year of unprecedented political deadlock. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will be in Israel the previous day, is to discuss Iran with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming defence minister Benny Gantz. Their focus will inevitably be on Iranian nuclear ambitions, with the US pursuing a campaign of “maximum pressure”, backed by Israel, to deter an Iranian weapons programme. But developments in Syria have placed renewed attention on Iranian action in Israel’s northern neighbour. Israel has launched hundreds of attacks in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 — targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from Tehran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. But in an apparent intensification, six air strikes attributed to Israel have been carried out on Iranian targets in Syria over the past three weeks. Israel almost never claims — or denies — such strikes, consistently telling enquiring reporters that it “does not comment on foreign reports”. But following the most recent bombing last week, outgoing Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said: “Iran has nothing to do in Syria... (and) we won’t stop before they leave Syria.

Bennett, who may be out of government entirely depending on last-minute coalition negotiations, accused Iran of “trying to establish itself on the border with Israel to threaten Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa”.

Since the start of the year, Iran has faced multiple crises: the US killing of top general Qasem Soleimani, the region’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak with over 100,000 people infected, and tumbling oil prices slashing the state budget. All of which has some observers wondering whether Iran is trying to reduce the cost of its involvement in Syria.