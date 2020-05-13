Mali city erupts in protest after police kill teen

BAMAKO: Protests have erupted in the western Malian city of Kayes after a police officer shot a youngster dead, escalating simmering anti-government sentiment in the area. Young men were riding motorbikes on Monday night — soon after Mali lifted an unpopular night-time curfew — when an off-duty police officer attempted to stop them and subsequently shot and killed an 18-year-old named Seyba Tamboura, according to government officials. Mamadou Zoumana Sidibe, the governor of the Kayes region, said Tamboura´s friends torched a police station during the night in response. They then had barricaded themselves on a bridge in the city, where they remained on Tuesday.