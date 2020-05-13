New UK care home death stats indicate higher toll

LONDON: Britain’s Office for National Statistics on Tuesday said more people have died from the coronavirus in the UK than the official national toll suggests, after more care home deaths were linked to the outbreak.

The ONS and regional health bodies registered 36,473 deaths from or mentioning COVID-19 up until May 1, in contrast to the government tally which said 27,510 people had died up to that day. The government’s rolling daily toll on Monday stood at 32,065, which already makes Britain the worst-affected country in Europe and the second-worst globally. Ministers have repeatedly pointed out that each nation has a different method of recording and registering their data. But the new ONS figures heap fresh pressure on the government, which has been criticised for its response to the outbreak, and its plan to ease strict stay-at-home measures.

The ONS data showed that 8,312 people died in care homes across England and Wales by May 1. But ONS statistician Nick Stripe said: “If we feed in the figures from... last week, there’s about another 1,500, 1,600 notified. “So that puts us close to 10,000 COVID-related deaths in care homes by May 8,” he told BBC television.