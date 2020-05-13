Collapse of religious party’s office with bang causes panic

The roof of a religious party’s office collapsed near the Nishtar Park on Tuesday, causing panic in the area.

The party's claim that it was a terror attack was rejected by the law enforcers after an examination.

According to the Soldier Bazaar police, the roof of the Jafria Alliance Pakistan’s office collapsed with a loud bang, after which a heavy contingent of the law enforcers, including the police and the Rangers, cordoned off the site.

The leaders of the Jafria Alliance Pakistan claimed it a terror activity. They claimed that the explosion took place when unidentified persons threw a hand grenade at their office.

Imamia Student Organisation’s (ISO) General Secretary Hassan Askari termed it an incident of terrorism, saying that a conspiracy was being hatched on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA). He also demanded the security agencies to eliminate the terror elements.

Following the claims, the police called experts from the bomb disposal squad who examined the site and ruled out the possibility of a terror activity.

According to their initial report, no terror element, including a hand grenade, was found at the site which suggested that it was not an incident of terrorism. They said the roof of the office collapsed because it was old.