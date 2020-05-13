Rangers, police high-ups review law and order steps

Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari chaired a high-level meeting at the Rangers Headquarters on law and order.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the police and the bureaucracy, including Karachi's additional IGP, the commissioner, the additional IG of the Counter Terrorism Department, the additional IG of the Special Branch, the joint DG of the Intelligence Bureau, and zonal and traffic DIGs.

It decided policies about how to deal with the challenges of street crime, lockdown and terrorism, besides focusing on ensuring and implementing the guidelines and policies issued by the provincial government.

The paramilitary and police leadership also decided to ensure implementation of the measures taken by the law enforcers to maintain the law and order during the holy month of Ramazan. They appealed to the citizens to follow the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government, cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and immediately inform the law enforcers on their helplines if they suspected any miscreant or terror or criminal acitivity.