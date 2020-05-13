Third cop in city dies of coronavirus

Another policeman died of COVID-19 in the line of duty on Tuesday, taking the death toll of cops to three in Karachi in the present month.

More than 151 police officials and personnel of the Sindh police have tested positive for COVID-19 with 36 cases reported recently.

The police official who died of the viral disease on Tuesday was Sub-Inspector Hanif who was posted to the Ehsaas Program at the Government Degree College, Razzaqabad.