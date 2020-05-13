CM Murad Ali Shah warns of stricter lockdown if people continue to violate SOPs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warned that the traders and public should fully adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during shopping activity; otherwise, his government will be left with no option but to once more tighten the lockdown measures in the province against the spread of the coronavirus.

In his video message released on Tuesday, he said his government had started phase two of the anti-coronavirus lockdown regime in province since Monday. “With sorrow I have to say that the people didn’t come up to our expectations."

The provincial chief executive said both the public and traders who had been allowed to reopen their businesses had failed to meet the expectations of the government.

He said he had talked to traders and asked them to follow the SOPs about wearing masks and ensuring social distancing at their shops.

He further said that senior citizens and people already suffering from different ailments had been requested to stay at home and not to venture outside for shopping, “but all of these SOPs have not been properly followed”. Shah once again urged the people of Pakistan in general and that of Sindh in particular to follow all the lockdown SOPs. “All these SOPs and precautionary measures are meant for your own well-being and health. These SOPs are also for the health of your loved ones and elderly persons."

The chief minister said it was utmost important to act upon all these SOPs. “I don’t want to take a step which leads me to once more show strictness. All these strictness and harsh decisions were very tough decisions for us. We don’t want that we are once more required to observe strictness."

“All we want is that the entire country and the entire nation should work together to get rid of this epidemic. I have said on several occasions that the solution and cure for this problem lies with you,” said the CM.

“If you observe the precautionary measures, then you will remain safe and if in case this doesn’t happen then you will not just endanger yourself but will also threaten other people around you,” he said.

Shah was of the view that a mistake committed by a single person during the coronavirus crisis could threaten the lives of several people as a vast majority could be affected, so it was in the best interest of the people that they should completely follow the SOPs.

“I request you that please do follow the SOPs,” said the CM.

He said first day of the easing of the lockdown measures in the province was not a promising day. “I have asked the administration that the message should once more be conveyed to the people and traders that they should fully follow the SOPs,” he said.

“Please do observe these SOPs, follow these precautionary steps as otherwise the government will once more resort to the tightening of measures. That is an act which the government doesn’t want to do,” he said.

“We have been doing our best to ensure that we do not end up overburdening our frontline medical professionals and doctors to an extent that becomes unbearable for them,” he said.

“It is simply a matter of self-help as we have to observe the precautionary steps like the wearing of face masks and to avoid venturing out of homes without any necessity. While there should also be special protection for elderly people and those suffering from other ailments,” he said. “The more we observe these precautions, the more quickly we will defeat this epidemic."

Two days back, Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said the provincial government would be once more compelled to resort to a complete lockdown regime in the province if the COVID-19 infection rate in the province crossed a certain dangerous mark.

He had said all decisions of the government either to make the lockdown stricter or relaxed was in accordance with the prevailing situation pertaining to the coronavirus.

He had said that all the decisions of the government were meant to safeguard the lives and health of the people.