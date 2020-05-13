Sindh records highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day as 18 perish

The highest number of deaths in 24 hours due to COVID-19 was recorded in Sindh between Monday and Tuesday when a total of 18 people, including five women and 13 men, lost their lives due to the viral disease. Meanwhile 593 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the province, of which 412 were from Karachi.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“At least 18 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in a single day in Sindh, including 15 people in Karachi. They include five women and 13 men. This is the highest number of deaths in a single day since February 26, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Sindh,” the CM said.

He added that the new cases were reported after 4,064 new tests and the 593 positive cases were 14.6 per cent of the total tests. “We have conducted 99,117 tests so far, against which 12,610 cases have been diagnosed that are 12.7 per cent of the total tests.

Talking about casualties, Shah stated so far 218 or 1.7 per cent of the total patients had died. “May Allah rest them in eternal peace and grant courage to their families to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The CM added that at present, 10,163 patients were battling COVID-19, of whom 8,668 or 85 per cent were in home isolation, 915 or nine per cent at the isolation centres and 590 or 6 per cent in different hospitals. A total of 82 patients were in a critical state, of whom 14 had been put on ventilators.

Sharing the data of Karachi, he said of the 412 new cases of COVID-19 in Karachi, 124 were from District South, 92 from District East, 63 from District Central, 51 from District Korangi, 45 from District West and 37 from District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, 41 new cases were reported from Jacobabad, 24 from Hyderabad, 22 from Ghotki, nine from Sukkur, four from Tando Allahyar, three from Larkana, and two each from Tando Mohammad Khan and Khairpur districts.

The CM said that meanwhile, 68 more patients had also recovered, after which the number of patients recovered so far had reached to 2,149, which constituted 18 per cent of the total patients.

Paying rich tribute to nurses, doctors and paramedical staff on International Nurses Day, the CM said the day was observed on May 12 as on this day, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, was born. “I am really thankful to the nurses, doctors and paramedical staff for rendering their services selflessly,” he said and added that they were the front line workers in the battle against pandemic.