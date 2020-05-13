Corona testing laboratory goes functional at Bannu hospital

BANNU: The coronavirus testing laboratory on Tuesday went functional at the Khilfa Gulnawaz Hospital, Bannu.

Talking to The News, Bannu Division Commissioner Adil Siddiqui said that the laboratory had an enhanced capacity to conduct tests of many people for the coronavirus and get result instantly. He said the people, particularly those who had a history of travelling, should come for the coronavirus test without any hesitation to stem the outbreak of the fast-spreading viral infection in the area. Meanwhile, a number of shopkeepers and traders were arrested for flouting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in various areas of the district.