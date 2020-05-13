Police secure trust of people

WANA: The people are appreciating the police as the system is delivering in the merged districts, said an official on Tuesday.

Briefing the media about the performance of police in South Waziristan, District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali claimed that the police had arrested a number of criminals involved in various crimes, including drug smuggling, theft, car-lifting and others, during the last one year.

He said that they had seized two kilogram heroin and 10kg charas and cases were registered against the accused.

Recounting the police achievements, the DPO said that they had also seized seven Kalashnikovs, two each handgrenades and rifles, one each gun and pistol and 182 cartridges of different bores.

Besides, the police, he added, had also recovered a stolen car, 85 sacks stuffed with almonds, 30 solar panels and traced out one of the thieves involved in theft from the Kanigaram Press Club. The official asked the people to stop the illegal drug peddling and turn to legal businesses or else strict action would be taken against the violators. He vowed that no one would be allowed to take law into his hand.