100 patients leave quarantine centres after recovery in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Over 100 Covid-19 patients quarantined at the Elementary College for Girls have left for their homes following complete recovery on Tuesday.

The last patch of around 18 patients left quarantine centre following their test of pandemic were proven negative after repeats. According to district administrations’ handout, over 100 Covid-19 patients were quarantined at elementary college during the last one-month and all had left their homes following recovery.

The district administration had established a mega quarantine centre at the Elementary College for Girls when cases of pandemic were growing with every passing day. According to a handout, the situation was under control in the district as over 40 foreigner preachers quarantined at multi-story Tablighi Markaz were also recovered and left here to their respective countries following their test were proven to be negative after repeated tests.

Also in day, Bashir Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, told traders to strictly follow standard operation procedure as otherwise police and district administration would take strict legal action.